Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). In a filing disclosed on May 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in PTC stock on April 1st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 4/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/9/2025.

PTC Stock Up 0.4 %

PTC stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.97. The stock had a trading volume of 111,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,646. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $203.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $211.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. This represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in PTC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in PTC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of PTC by 1.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

