SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Citigroup

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

SK Telecom stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. 218,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,412. SK Telecom has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 2,337.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SK Telecom by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 65,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

