McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $85,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $315.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.88.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total value of $962,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,892.08. This trade represents a 24.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $8,676,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Erste Group Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

