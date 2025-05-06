Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $940.0 million-$955.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $949.2 million.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of INSP traded down $9.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.48. 257,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,603. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $256.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.73.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,026.50. This trade represents a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,360. This represents a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,527 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,660. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

