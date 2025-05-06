Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Lowered to $375.00 at Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday. Melius cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.13.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.57. The company had a trading volume of 464,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $281.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 102.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Eaton by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

