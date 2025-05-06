BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Bought Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ). In a filing disclosed on May 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in BJ’s Wholesale Club stock on April 9th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/29/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 4/28/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 4/9/2025.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.3 %

BJ stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.80. The company had a trading volume of 202,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $121.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.59 and a 200 day moving average of $101.08. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 118.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 78,470 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 47.3% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after buying an additional 337,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at $48,242,592.23. This trade represents a 39.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $251,454.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,097.60. This represents a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,505 shares of company stock worth $37,452,686 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Argus raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

