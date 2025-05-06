Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $118.5 million-$128.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.7 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.15.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 12.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,046,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 104.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. The trade was a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

