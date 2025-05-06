GeoVax Labs (GOVX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post earnings of ($0.51) per share and revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. On average, analysts expect GeoVax Labs to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. 52,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,549. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.47. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

GOVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital decreased their price target on GeoVax Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of GeoVax Labs from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

