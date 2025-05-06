MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

MTU Aero Engines Trading Up 1.5 %

MTUAY traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.70. 9,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,089. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.73 and a 200 day moving average of $169.16. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $116.89 and a 12-month high of $191.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

MTU Aero Engines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.8513 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from MTU Aero Engines’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. MTU Aero Engines’s payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

