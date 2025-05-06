Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Hochschild Mining Price Performance
HOC stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 292.20 ($3.88). 1,817,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 256.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 227.50. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 152.40 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 333.80 ($4.44). The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Eduardo Landin bought 77,000 shares of Hochschild Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £209,440 ($278,399.57). Corporate insiders own 38.71% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Hochschild Mining
We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.
We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.
