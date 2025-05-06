Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Announces Dividend of $0.02

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HOC stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 292.20 ($3.88). 1,817,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,625. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 256.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 227.50. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 152.40 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 333.80 ($4.44). The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider Eduardo Landin bought 77,000 shares of Hochschild Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.62) per share, with a total value of £209,440 ($278,399.57). Corporate insiders own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

HOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.99) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.59) price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.79) to GBX 200 ($2.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 285 ($3.79) to GBX 370 ($4.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 290 ($3.85).

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

