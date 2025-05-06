Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Adial Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.23. On average, analysts expect Adial Pharmaceuticals to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 143,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.21. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.