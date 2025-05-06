Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Helen of Troy (HELE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) in the last few weeks:

5/2/2025 – Helen of Troy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/22/2025 – Helen of Troy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $92.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2025 – Helen of Troy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2025 – Helen of Troy had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of HELE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.49. 253,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. The company has a market cap of $584.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $485.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.55 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,695,000 after acquiring an additional 528,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

