Red Violet (RDVT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $20.43 million for the quarter.

Red Violet Stock Performance

Shares of Red Violet stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. Red Violet has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.34 million, a P/E ratio of 109.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Transactions at Red Violet

In other Red Violet news, Director Steven D. Rubin sold 10,000 shares of Red Violet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,502.34. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

