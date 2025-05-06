Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14, Zacks reports. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.900-3.300 EPS.

SEE stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.84. 1,115,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,013. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sealed Air stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

