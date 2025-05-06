USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.46%.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE USAC traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $23.15. 101,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,216. USA Compression Partners has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.53.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 287.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Articles

