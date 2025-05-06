Ellington Credit (EARN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Ellington Credit to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 226.01%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. On average, analysts expect Ellington Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Ellington Credit Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EARN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. The company had a trading volume of 68,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.74. Ellington Credit has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.89%. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 320.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EARN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ellington Credit from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ellington Credit from $6.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EARN

Insider Activity

In related news, Portfolio Manager Gregory Morris Borenstein purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,840.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,140. This trade represents a 80.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Credit

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.