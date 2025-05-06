Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 1.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $619.00 to $614.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Strategy traded as low as $377.77 and last traded at $379.39. 3,679,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 17,968,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.53.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSTR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Strategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Strategy from $409.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.42.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Strategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Strategy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Strategy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $98.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 3.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%. The business had revenue of $111.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.
