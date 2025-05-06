Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ DFH traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,263. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,376.37. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 70.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

