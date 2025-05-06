Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFHGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ DFH traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,263. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,376.37. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 70.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Earnings History for Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

