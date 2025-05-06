Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.08, Zacks reports. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 185,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.57. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

