Benchmark Has Lowered Expectations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

Shopify stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,821,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,943,966. Shopify has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $1,542,262,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Shopify by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,487,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,752,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316,862 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 324.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,280,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,326 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shopify by 631.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,459,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,870,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,091 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

