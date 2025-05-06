Chapman Financial Group LLC Invests $115,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 632,718 shares in the company, valued at $61,607,751.66. This trade represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $1,661,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,357 shares in the company, valued at $32,891,867.94. The trade was a 4.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,857 shares of company stock worth $12,444,743 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $99.31 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.39 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

