Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Timken (TKR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Timken (NYSE: TKR):

5/5/2025 – Timken had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $66.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Timken had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2025 – Timken had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $97.00.

4/17/2025 – Timken had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2025 – Timken had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Timken had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Timken had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2025 – Timken had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

Timken Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TKR traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 69,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,480. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 108.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,841,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,372,000 after buying an additional 959,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $42,748,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1,421.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,737,000 after acquiring an additional 428,545 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,158,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,436,000 after purchasing an additional 320,354 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

