Relx Plc (LON:REL) Announces Dividend of GBX 448

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 13th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 448 ($5.96) per share on Thursday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This is a 2,361.5% increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $18.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of REL opened at GBX 4,109 ($54.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £75.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,835.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,797.67. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 3,386 ($45.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,205 ($55.90).

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 120.10 ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Relx had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, analysts expect that Relx will post 134.0035675 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,770 ($63.41) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Transactions at Relx

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 128,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,073 ($54.14), for a total value of £5,245,942.54 ($6,973,205.56). Also, insider Alistair R. Cox acquired 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,970 ($52.77) per share, with a total value of £34,777.20 ($46,227.83). Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.

