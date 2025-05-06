Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN) and COSCIENS Biopharma (NASDAQ:CSCI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of COSCIENS Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 50.6% of Immune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of COSCIENS Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Immune Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COSCIENS Biopharma has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and COSCIENS Biopharma”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.54 million N/A N/A COSCIENS Biopharma $9.59 million 1.20 -$16.55 million ($9.38) -0.39

Immune Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than COSCIENS Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Immune Therapeutics and COSCIENS Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -544.75% COSCIENS Biopharma -428.43% -95.93% -45.66%

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc. and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Winter Park, Florida.

About COSCIENS Biopharma

COSCIENS Biopharma Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests in Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as endocrinology and oncology indications; AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism; and AEZS-130 that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company also has a license and research agreement with University of Wuerzburg to develop, manufacture, and commercialize AIM biologicals for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and for pre-clinical development towards the potential treatment of Parkinson’s disease. In addition, it has a license agreement with Consilient Health Ltd. and NK MEDITECH Ltd. for the development and commercialization of macimorelin; a distribution and commercialization agreement with Er-Kim Pharmaceuticals Bulgaria Eood for the commercialization of macimorelin for the diagnosis of growth hormone deficiency in children and adults; as well as The University of Sheffield, the United Kingdom for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of parathyroid hormone fusion polypeptides for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism. The company was formerly known as Aeterna Zentaris Inc. and changed its name to COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. in August 2024. COSCIENS Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

