Reviva Pharmaceuticals (RVPH) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Reviva Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 59,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.08. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RVPH. Roth Mkm started coverage on Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Reviva Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

