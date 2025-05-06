Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Eden Research (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.36) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eden Research had a negative net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%.

Eden Research Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of EDEN traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2.88 ($0.04). The company had a trading volume of 449,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,355. The stock has a market cap of £15.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.47. Eden Research has a 1-year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5 ($0.07). The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Eden Research

In other Eden Research news, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 167,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,038.41 ($6,697.34). Also, insider Sean M. Smith acquired 426,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £999,147.24 ($1,328,123.41). Insiders bought a total of 850,933 shares of company stock worth $101,442,565 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

