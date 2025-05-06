Caption Management LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Caption Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $111,749,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 646,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $204,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,604,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total transaction of $3,129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,931. This represents a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,905,978 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $348.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.57 and its 200 day moving average is $325.48. The company has a market capitalization of $647.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

