Dada Nexus (DADA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2024 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.06) per share and revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $338.25 million for the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DADA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 529,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,478. The stock has a market cap of $502.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.52.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

