New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $913.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. New Jersey Resources updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.150-3.300 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

NJR stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,673. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.66. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 2,346 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $113,968.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,272.76. This trade represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

