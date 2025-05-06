DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Announces Earnings Results

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05, Zacks reports. DoorDash had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ DASH traded down $17.36 on Tuesday, hitting $188.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 695.76 and a beta of 1.68. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $215.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on DoorDash from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.66.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $284,423.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,584.10. The trade was a 8.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,459,303.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 122,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,848,365.75. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,511 shares of company stock worth $30,394,673 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoorDash stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

