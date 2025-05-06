Contango Ore (CTGO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Contango Ore to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter.

Contango Ore Stock Down 0.9 %

CTGO stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,077. The company has a market capitalization of $168.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.55. Contango Ore has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price objective on shares of Contango Ore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van acquired 10,000 shares of Contango Ore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 545,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,772.62. This represents a 1.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $253,650. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Contango Ore

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Contango Ore stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Contango Ore worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Ore

(Get Free Report)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.