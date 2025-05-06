NU (NU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect NU to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter.
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts expect NU to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NU Trading Up 0.4 %
NU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,265,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. NU has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU
NU Company Profile
Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NU
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Palantir Stock Drops Despite Stellar Earnings: What’s Next?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- D-Wave Quantum: Hidden Opportunity or Short Seller’s Dream?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Uncertainty Creates Opportunity for Tyson Foods Investors
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.