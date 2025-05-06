NU (NU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect NU to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, analysts expect NU to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NU stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,265,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. NU has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

