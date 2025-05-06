L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 6.01%. L.B. Foster updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

L.B. Foster Stock Down 14.6 %

NASDAQ:FSTR traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $30.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley began coverage on L.B. Foster in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

L.B. Foster declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 16.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

