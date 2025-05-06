PepGen (PEPG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect PepGen to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect PepGen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PepGen alerts:

PepGen Price Performance

PepGen stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.42. 17,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,702. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. PepGen has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other PepGen news, CEO James G. Mcarthur bought 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $47,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,499.95. The trade was a 66.49 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on PepGen

About PepGen

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.