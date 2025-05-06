Middleby (MIDD) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Middleby to post earnings of $1.94 per share and revenue of $941.46 million for the quarter.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.69 million. Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Middleby to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of MIDD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.66. The company had a trading volume of 167,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,494. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Middleby has a 12-month low of $118.41 and a 12-month high of $182.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Middleby from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total value of $81,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,209.61. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

See Also

