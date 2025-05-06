Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.34-1.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.8 %

FIS stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,553,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,831. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

