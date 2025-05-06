Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect Revolution Medicines to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of RVMD stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,703. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.11. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $62.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $458,251.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 441,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,238,658.56. This represents a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,834.24. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $650,406. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.