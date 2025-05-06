Perion Network (PERI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter. Perion Network has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Perion Network had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $129.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.44 million.

Shares of PERI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,358. The stock has a market cap of $414.63 million, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

