Top Toy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 5th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, Target, and Kroger are the five Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Toy stocks” is an informal term for the shares of small, thinly traded companies whose low market capitalization and light trading volume make them highly volatile. Because they often lack robust fundamentals and can be moved by relatively modest buy or sell orders, these stocks carry elevated risk and are prone to price manipulation. Traders sometimes treat them like playthings—hence the “toy” nickname—seeking quick, speculative gains rather than long-term value. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,014.98. 990,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $961.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $959.95. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $746.48 and a one year high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.63. 6,041,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,805,014. The firm has a market cap of $797.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.47. Walmart has a 52 week low of $59.39 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,153. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.16.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE TGT traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.08. 3,191,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.39. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. Kroger has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $73.63.

