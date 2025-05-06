Jaguar Health (JAGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($18.50) per share and revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter.

Jaguar Health Stock Up 2.9 %

Jaguar Health stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. 13,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,172. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $532.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jaguar Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

