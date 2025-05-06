Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FENC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $6.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,070. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $169.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FENC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,133.97. This trade represents a 15.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 41,186 shares of company stock worth $258,189 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.