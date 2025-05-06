Enveric Biosciences (ENVB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.45) per share for the quarter.

Enveric Biosciences Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ENVB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,671. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.68. Enveric Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of small-molecule therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression, and addiction disorders. Its lead product candidates are EB-002, an active metabolite of psilocybin, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of anxiety disorders; and EB-003 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment mental health.

