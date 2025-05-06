Passage Bio (PASG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Passage Bio to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Passage Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PASG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,707. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 78,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $26,536.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,807,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,557.82. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,660 shares of company stock worth $77,723. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

