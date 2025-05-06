Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09, Zacks reports. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Lemonade updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Lemonade Trading Up 2.9 %

Lemonade stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.86. 1,731,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,009. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lemonade news, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 204,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $7,585,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,494,636 shares in the company, valued at $389,141,102.88. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $64,167.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,308.11. The trade was a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,134 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

View Our Latest Report on LMND

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.