Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,211,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Boeing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 243.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,895 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $169,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after purchasing an additional 38,332 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Boeing by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boeing from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $186.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.11. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

