Korro Bio (KRRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.60) per share and revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.
Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Korro Bio to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Korro Bio Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of KRRO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,680. Korro Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $161.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64.
About Korro Bio
Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).
