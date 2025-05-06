Korro Bio (KRRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.60) per share and revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Korro Bio to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KRRO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,680. Korro Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The stock has a market cap of $161.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Korro Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Korro Bio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Korro Bio from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korro Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

