Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $51.90 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 41,639 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 219,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its position in Mastercard by 55,091.0% in the 4th quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 737,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,267,000 after buying an additional 736,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 179,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,521,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.25.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $560.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $511.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $582.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $532.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

