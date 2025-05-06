Cloud Storage Stocks To Follow Now – May 6th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, and Alarm.com are the three Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that offer online data hosting, backup and retrieval services over the internet. Investing in these stocks lets investors gain exposure to the growing demand for scalable, off-site data management solutions without owning physical servers. Performance of cloud storage stocks often tracks trends in digital transformation, cybersecurity needs and enterprise IT spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.34. The stock had a trading volume of 350,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,324. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. NetApp has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

CVLT traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.90. 101,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,177. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $105.76 and a 52 week high of $190.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 0.71.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.43. 57,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,067. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85.

