Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Avanos Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.99. 261,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,448. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a market cap of $597.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.13. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

In other Avanos Medical news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,216.75. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

