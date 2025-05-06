Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Advanced Info Service Public had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 40.28%.

Advanced Info Service Public Stock Performance

Advanced Info Service Public stock remained flat at $8.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 676. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.31. Advanced Info Service Public has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1694 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Advanced Info Service Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

